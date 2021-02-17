Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Ronald E. Miller, 69, of Preble County Line Road in Madison Twp., is charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving three female victims who were between 5 and 14 at the time of the alleged crimes. Some of the charges are connected to crimes allegedly committed several years ago.

Miller was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court, where Judge James Sherron set the bond. He is scheduled to be back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

After Madison football coach’s contract not renewed, sheriff deputies called to board meeting

Former Madison High School Head Football Coach Jesse Hubbard's coaching contract was not renewed during a recent school board meeting and the Butler County Sheriff deputies were called out to the meeting for supporters who allegedly threatening board members. Hubbard, shown here in 2019 coaching New Miami High School's team, says there was no reason given to him for the contract's non-renewal and he said calling out deputies was an unwarranted over-reaction to the situation. (File Photo\Journal-News)

A boisterous end to a recent school board meeting saw Butler County Sheriff deputies called out to Madison Schools’ campus after the contract for the varsity football coach was not renewed.

The Feb. 11 meeting of the Madison Board of Education saw the board vote 4-0, with one member absent, to not renew the coaching contract of Coach Jessie Hubbard.

According to Hubbard, the meeting, which he said included about two dozen team members and parent supporters of his, saw those backing him leaving the school auditorium upset after the vote.

Hamilton eyeing options for saving historic CSX station: What could it be?

CSX is considering shutting the former train depot in downtown Hamilton, which remains a workplace for about 20 CSX maintenance workers. Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

Mayor Pat Moeller plans to call a meeting of people interested in saving the historic CSX railroad station along South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“I cannot give any update which is exactly where we want to be, but I do know that there is great interest amongst citizens as well as historic groups,” Moeller said.

Former city Clerk Nick Garuckas, who recently took a job elsewhere, had been working on seeking potential grants, Moeller said. Moeller and Garuckas had taken the lead in pursuing the possibilities of saving the building, which likely would include moving it, but keeping it in the same general vicinity.

4 new Butler County roundabouts will ease traffic as a bargain for taxpayers

Vehicles drive around the roundabout at LeSourdsville West Chester Road and Beckett Road in West Chester Township Wednesday, August 19, 2020. This is the most recent roundabout to be competed in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens’ office is constructing four new roundabouts this year and he said two of them, totaling $3.9 million, won’t require any local money, which leaves funds for more roadwork.

The largest is $2.4 million to install a new roundabout at Wayne Madison and Trenton roads at the outskirts of Trenton. The engineer’s office, the city, the state and federal funds were supposed to back the project. Federal and Ohio Public Works Commission money will fully fund the project. The local share was originally $519,662 each for the county and Trenton.

“The roundabout came in small enough that the local share is going to be zero on both counts,” Wilkens said. “Because we ended up getting federal funds matched by OPWC funding, and one offset the other as a match. We like it that way.”

Ice rescue of face-down woman highlights Butler County first responders’ work during winter storms

The Butler County Sheriff's Office held a water rescue training on an ice covered pond Tuesday, February 16, 2021 on Tolbert Road in Wayne Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A water rescue in the midst of Monday’s winter storm that poured snow throughout southwest Ohio highlighted the work first responders do in severe weather situations in Butler County.

Members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Service team were assisting stranded motorists and older residents Monday when a member heard the call about 9 p.m. of a woman face down in a body of water on Sipps Lane in St. Clair Twp., according to Capt. Rick Bucheit.

Sgt. Mike Matala, a member of the ERS, got to the scene first and had ice gear with him to initiate a rescue. He said the woman was near the shore when he got to her.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Murals now included on some Butler County RTA buses

Three Butler County Regional Transit Authority buses have been wrapped in vinyl displaying StreetSpark murals that have been painted around Hamilton. This bus features the "Taking Flight" mural by artist Taylor Stone-Welch. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Three Butler County Regional Transit Authority buses have been wrapped in vinyl displaying StreetSpark murals that have been painted around Hamilton.

