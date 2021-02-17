4 new Butler County roundabouts will ease traffic as a bargain for taxpayers

Explore Changing longtime headache Liberty Way interchange is biggest Butler County road project for 2021

Wilkens said roundabout projects usually take four or five months to build but since they cannot completely shut down the intersection, construction will likely stretch into next year.

Trenton Treasurer Mike Engel said it was great news the city doesn’t have to pay a local match and even better news the dangerous intersection will be fixed. He said people speed around turning drivers as if there were turn lanes when there aren’t which is dangerous. Trains also cause traffic jams in all directions.

“It’s just a mess...,” Engel said. “We’re really looking forward to that roundabout, I think it’s going to help a lot.”

Wilkens said another major roundabout project is at Butler Warren and West Chester roads, the total $1.49 million improvement will be paid with state and federal money. The estimate was $1.7 million. Wilkens said it was a “pleasant surprise” no local match was necessary, but cautioned the projects aren’t exactly free.

“The taxpayers are still paying for it, just not locally,” Wilkens said. “We’re all paying for it.”

There is another Butler Warren Road roundabout project at Barret Road, also in West Chester Twp., this one is a joint project with the city of Mason. The price came in at $1.67 million, federal funding covered 80% at $1.3 million and the county and Mason each will pay $166,900.

“Folks on the eastern side of the township know Butler Warren can be a bit of a bear to travel on and hopefully these two roundabouts will make it safer and quicker to get around,” West Chester Trustee Ann Becker said previously.

The final roundabout is in Liberty Twp. at Millikin and LeSourdsville roads. The estimate is $934,000 and OPWC would pay $737,860 and the county $196,140. The early price tag was estimated at $1.25 million but they have reduced it.

Wilkens said his sense is contractors will sharpen their pencils this year and all the projects will can be built with less local cash, “it saves money to build other projects,” he said.

“Anytime we can get subsidies or grants without match is few and far between but Greg Wilkens has done a great job doing it more than once,” County Commissioner Don Dixon said. “That’s great for the taxpayers and Butler County.”

The projects join other major roundabout projects planned or underway at notable intersections. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced this week that it awarded $2.3 million for the construction of a single-lane roundabout at Ohio 122 and Elk Creek Road in Butler County. The project, still in the design phase, is slated to begin in 2024 and tentatively be completed by the fall of 2025, according to ODOT officials.

A roundabout will be built at Ohio 122 and Elk Creek Road in Madison Twp., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The project is expected to begin in 2014 and be completed in 2015. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Another major roundabout in Butler County is located at Jacksonburg Road and Ohio 73, site of several serious crashes. ODOT said construction is well underway, but contractors are on a winter break.

Wilkens said they have experienced a 60% reduction in overall accidents, an 80% reduction in injury accidents and 100% drop in fatalities compared to 40%, 75% and 90% respectively nationwide.

“That’s the sole reason for putting them in,” Wilkens said. “It isn’t because they are a fad or something, they work.”