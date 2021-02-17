Overnight lows below zero, more snow on the way

The temperature Tuesday night is in the low single digits, down to 4 degrees in some areas, as the region braces for a second round of snow this week.
The overnight low is expected to fall below zero, to around minus 2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Brrr...We are currently observing 4°F🌡️ in Wilmington. We know there are many of you with personal weather stations. Are any of you lower than us? Must show proof! 🧐 #ohwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/3KfyYn2lDk— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 17, 2021
Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 22 degrees and wind chill values making it feel as low as minus 2 degrees. Bundle up and protect exposed skin from frostbite, which is the most common cold-related injury that most often affects fingers and toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite, and skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.
Snow is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low around 20 degrees.
Forecasting models vary on the amount of snow that can be expected. With AccuWeather saying it’s possible for 4 to 8 inches Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon, and the NWS so far predicting much more conservative accumulations of around 3 inches through Thursday night. However, meteorologist will continue to monitor conditions and will update projections on the storm’s path and snow totals to be expected.
❄️No rest for the weary. Another round of winter weather is expected Wed night- Thu evening. Accumulating snow is also likely outside the watch area, and additional winter weather headlines may be needed as the event draws closer. Stay tuned!❄️ #kywx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/HLmh09Liy5— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 16, 2021
Snow continues Thursday, which will be cloudy and a bit warmer with a high near 29 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said. Thursday night, snow is likely, mainly before 9 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 16 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 23 degrees. Skies remain partly sunny Friday night, which will be frigid with a low around 2 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies are in store for Saturday, with a high near 22 degrees. Some clouds move back in for Saturday night, when temperatures drop to an overnight low around 12 degrees.
Temperatures finally climb above freezing Sunday, with a high near 35 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow Sunday night, which will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
A chance of snow exists Monday, which will be cloudy but warmer with a high near 38 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees.