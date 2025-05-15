Breaking: North Hamilton Crossing projects need federal funding, city leaders say

Severe storms with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible tonight, Friday

The southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Salem Avenue near Yale Avenue are blocked due to a tree that fell during a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

The southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Salem Avenue near Yale Avenue are blocked due to a tree that fell during a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Multiple rounds of storms are expected through Friday night, bringing a chance of severe weather and isolated tornadoes.

The first round is expected late Thursday day and in the evening. Showers and storms will move into the region from the Great Lakes with the chance of a few supercells developing, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Large hail and severe wind gusts are possible, as well as isolated tornadoes.

Eastern Indiana and western Ohio appear to have the highest threat for severe weather this evening, according to the NWS.

The Miami Valley has a slight risk, or level 2, chance for severe weather.

A slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible with short-lived and/or isolated, intense storms, according to the NWS.

A lull is expected in storm activity by early Friday morning. Showers could continue late into the morning though.

Another round of storms will develop and head northeast Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Storms could start in southern Ohio Friday afternoon with severe weather starting as early as late in the day, according to the NWS.

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible, along with heavy rain.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather are warning for the potential for back-to-back high-risk zones across the U.S. Thursday and Friday.

Parts of northern Indiana, western Michigan, northeast Illinois and easter and central Wisconsin could be in a high-risk zone for severe storms Thursday. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding are possible, according to AccuWeather.

Severe storms with damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain are possible Friday, May 16, 2025. Courtesy AccuWeather.

icon to expand image

On Friday, severe storm chance will move to southwestern Illinois, southern Indiana, western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri and northwestern Tennessee.

Once again, tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flash flooding are possible.

People should remain weather aware Thursday afternoon and Friday and be prepared for severe storms.

In Other News
1
Severe thunderstorm watch issued; hail, scattered gusty winds possible
2
Severe thunderstorm watch canceled; rain chances continue
3
After severe storms, lingering chance of rain, storms overnight ahead...
4
Storms cause multiple tornado warnings, power outages throughout region
5
Strong storms cause tree damage, power outages across Miami Valley

About the Author