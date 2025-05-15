Severe storms with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible tonight, Friday

Large hail and severe wind gusts are possible, as well as isolated tornadoes.

Severe weather is possible today in the form of supercell thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Threat is maximized in the late day and evening. pic.twitter.com/jYrT8Q8UeZ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 15, 2025

Eastern Indiana and western Ohio appear to have the highest threat for severe weather this evening, according to the NWS.

The Miami Valley has a slight risk, or level 2, chance for severe weather.

A slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible with short-lived and/or isolated, intense storms, according to the NWS.

A lull is expected in storm activity by early Friday morning. Showers could continue late into the morning though.

[6:30 PM] We are keep a close eye on the potential for multiple rounds of strong/severe storms through the coming days. Main times look to be late Thu eve/overnight and again Fri eve/overnight. The more widespread severe threat is likely late Fri, particularly for Tri-State. pic.twitter.com/IIEY4vnw95 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 14, 2025

Another round of storms will develop and head northeast Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Storms could start in southern Ohio Friday afternoon with severe weather starting as early as late in the day, according to the NWS.

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible, along with heavy rain.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather are warning for the potential for back-to-back high-risk zones across the U.S. Thursday and Friday.

Parts of northern Indiana, western Michigan, northeast Illinois and easter and central Wisconsin could be in a high-risk zone for severe storms Thursday. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding are possible, according to AccuWeather.

On Friday, severe storm chance will move to southwestern Illinois, southern Indiana, western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri and northwestern Tennessee.

Once again, tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flash flooding are possible.

People should remain weather aware Thursday afternoon and Friday and be prepared for severe storms.