Chance for severe storms returns Thursday; damaging winds, hail possible

However, storm chances will increase by the afternoon and could become strong to severe. Damaging straight-line winds are the main threat, with hail a secondary threat.

It will be dry for much of today, with a chance of showers and storms returning late. There is a better chance of storms Thursday which will have the potential for some strong to damaging wind gusts. It will be not quite as warm today but bouncing back up for Thursday. pic.twitter.com/JynOdeZIty — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 30, 2025

Nearly all of Ohio has a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk is the second-lowest tier of the five tiers the NWS uses for severe weather forecasts.

A slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible. Storms could be short-lived and/or not intense, and there’s a chance for isolated intense storms.

A tornado or two, strong winds, wind damage and one-inch hail are possible with a slight risk.

The severity of storms should start to decrease by Thursday evening, but rain and thunderstorms could linger.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Thursday, and lows will be near 60.