Chance for severe storms returns Thursday; damaging winds, hail possible

The southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Salem Avenue near Yale Avenue are blocked due to a tree that fell during a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Damaging winds and strong storms are expected to return to southwest Ohio Thursday, just two days after severe weather downed trees and caused thousands to lose power Tuesday.

Periodic showers and thunderstorms will start late Wednesday, but aren’t expected to be severe, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

However, storm chances will increase by the afternoon and could become strong to severe. Damaging straight-line winds are the main threat, with hail a secondary threat.

Nearly all of Ohio has a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk is the second-lowest tier of the five tiers the NWS uses for severe weather forecasts.

A slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible. Storms could be short-lived and/or not intense, and there’s a chance for isolated intense storms.

A tornado or two, strong winds, wind damage and one-inch hail are possible with a slight risk.

The severity of storms should start to decrease by Thursday evening, but rain and thunderstorms could linger.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Thursday, and lows will be near 60.

