Hamilton eyeing options for saving historic CSX station: What could it be?

“Probably what I should do is this,” he said in an interview with this media outlet. “Just call for a meeting of interested parties,” to see who might be interested in exploring grant possibilities and community partnerships.

“I’ll definitely call one,” he said, adding he will announce a meeting date in the future.

Plan A is to move the station not far from its current location, he said. “It’s in a difficult location for being open to the public,” he said.

Kathy Creighton, executive director of the Butler County Historical Society, has one possible use for the station.

“I would love to see the building saved and turned into a railroad museum,” Creighton said. “Because people love trains, and people watch trains. And people come to see trains. We had a couple of good train wrecks in Butler County, and that kind of stuff. I really think it’d be a cool train museum, or since it’s right there, sitting near where the canal was, make it a train-canal museum, or a Butler County transportation museum.”