Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Officers from Hamilton and the the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services unit searched for Blackwood, 70, through the night.

At daylight, a Butler County Sheriffs helicopter spotted what appeared to be a body in the river less than a mile from Blackwood’s home. Rescuers on foot were able to locate and confirm the woman was dead.

Hamilton native promoted to lead Butler County United Way: Meet Krystal Tipton

Krystal Tipton will begin her new roll as President and CEO of Butler County United Way on February 26. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For the last eight years, Krystal A. Tipton has worked for the Butler County United Way, a career she has thoroughly enjoyed.

So when Butler County United Way president/CEO Mag Baker announced late last year she was retiring, Tipton figured that provided “a great opportunity to continue the great things” Baker had accomplished.

She was one of 80 applicants for Baker’s position was selected to serve as president/CEO, effective Feb. 26.

Teens accused in fatal Middletown shooting could be tried as adults

Karlos Chase Philpot MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Two 17-year-old boys charged murder and felonious assault in a fatal shooting of a woman in Middletown could be tried as adults, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

The teens, one of which is accused of pulling the trigger, were in Butler County Juvenile Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing, where Judge Erik Niehaus ordered that they remain in the county juvenile detention center until their next hearing in March.

Gmoser said because of the level of seriousness of the crime and their age, the cases are a mandatory bind over to adult court if probable cause is found by the judge.

Monroe to resume water shutoffs for late customers this spring

Monroe will end its moratorium on water utility shutoffs for delinquent or non-payment of bills starting next month.

During a discussion at Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members reached a consensus that the moratorium that was initially instituted during by an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency statewide order the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end on March 15. Council also adopted a motion Tuesday not to begin water shutoffs for delinquent city water customers until May 1.

The OEPA’s order was terminated in July, but Monroe council reinstituted the water shutoff moratorium in August in an effort to assist residents and businesses who were struggling during the pandemic.

Towne Mall master plan project continues as Middletown eyes adjacent property

Planet Fitness at Towne Mall Galleria, pictured, and all other locations are closed amid the coronavirus (VOVID-19) outbreak. They are offering free facebook live workouts for you to do at home until they can reopen. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown is eying the purchase of an additional 5.9-acre parcel adjacent to the Towne Mall Galleria as redevelopment efforts continue in the area.

The city of Middletown, George Ragheb, of the California investment group that owns of the Towne Mall Galleria, and the Warren County Port Authority entered into a partnership to redevelop the Towne Mall area into a town center mixed use development.

City Manager Jim Palenick said the mall area consists of 31 acres and has seen a steady decline in occupancy and economic activity over the past decade.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Inspiring Medal of Honor winners and more: 7 events happening in Butler County this month

The Fitton Center is encouraging the community to support local businesses by “Loving Local” as they celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. In return, residents can enjoy a free performance of Queen City Cabaret’s “Tea for Two – A Valentine from Doris Day,” which will be broadcast locally on Sunday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. CONTRIBUTED

When it comes to making plans for Valentine’s Day, or spending time with friends and family this month, members of the community won’t want to miss these events and activities that are happening virtually as well as at venues and parks across the region in February.

