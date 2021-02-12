Inspiring Medal of Honor winners and more: 7 events happening in Butler County this month

Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Cabaret’s “Tea for Two – A Valentine from Doris Day” will be broadcast Sunday at 7:30 p.m. “We’ll talk about her connection to Cincinnati, the different highlights of her career, her films, and we’ll perform a lot of her most popular music. She did a lot of songs that were the centerpiece of the films she was in, so we will be pulling from a lot of that repertoire for this show,” said Sarah Folsom, co-founder, artist director and performer at Queen City Cabaret. The performance will be broadcast on TV Hamilton’s Spectrum cable Channel 24 as well as on TV Hamilton’s Facebook (Facebook.com/tvhamiltonohio) and YouTube (Youtube.com/tvhamilton) channels.

Hamilton’s Historic Farmer’s Market Winter Market

Sunday from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., The Blank Space

Hamilton’s Historic Farmer’s Market Winter Market will continue to serve guests in an indoor setting throughout the winter months. The market runs the second Sunday of each month from November through April at The Blank Space, which is located at 220 S. Third Street in Hamilton. About 20 vendors participate in the Hamilton Winter Market. A few of the vendors include Brookside Farms (meat) and Half Pint Provisions (jams/preserves) to Treats of Love (dog and cat treats) and Made with Love, Amanda (upcycled/crafted gifts and decor), and many more. Hamilton’s Historic Farmer’s Market has historically been a “Make it, Bake it, or Grow it” market.

Everything Thomas

Daily through Feb. 28, EnterTRAINment Junction

The “Everything Thomas” event is based on the famed Thomas the Tank Engine. The attraction will include an indoor Thomas-themed train, a scavenger hunt, a coloring and crafts area, and more. In addition to all of the “Everything Thomas” excitement, EnterTRAINment Junction’s other popular attractions are open, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, a play area for kids, a historic Coney Island replica, a circus-themed A-Maze-N FunHouse as well as the educational American Railroading Museum and more.

Village Green Farmers Market

Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Community Arts Center Lobby

The market carries farm-fresh produce, home-baked goods, handcrafted artisan items and more. Guests can expect to find 13 vendors, featuring homemade, homegrown and local products. All of the producers at the market are required to grow, bake or make their products – some are harvested, grown, or made on the of the day of the market. The majority of the products at the market are grown or produced in Butler County – if not, within 100 miles of Fairfield. The winter market is held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The market will continue indoors throughout the winter months. The weekly market is expected return in the spring, on April 28, and will continue through October.

Let’s Go Hiking – Love Is In the Air

Feb. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Harbin Park

It may be cold outside, but the animals in Butler County are very active and ready to be loved. Participants will learn about timber doodles, whistle pigs and others during this adventure hike. Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately for hiking in cold weather. Free. Registration is required by Feb. 18 by calling 513-867-5348. Space is limited. Participants should meet at the Overlook Shelter.

West Chester Winter Market

Feb. 20 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., The Muhlhauser Barn

Shoppers will find a variety of local produce and vendors. Although the market is held indoors, guests will want to dress warm, the barn is not heated. Due to COVID-19, safety protocols will be in place. For more information, email mdexter@westchesteroh.org. For those who plan to spend the day shopping, the Oxford Farmers Market Uptown, www.oxfordfarmersmarket.com, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot just north of Memorial Park in the center of Uptown Oxford on Sat., Feb. 20. Guests will find meat, eggs, fruits, vegetables and more.