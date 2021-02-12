Hamilton native promoted to lead Butler County United Way: Meet Krystal Tipton

She hopes to “build on the current momentum” and grow the impact of the Butler County United Way that serves Fairfield, Hamilton, Liberty Twp., New Miami, Oxford, Ross, and West Chester.

“Krystal has a clear vision for the direction of the organization,” said Pete Abner, chair of Butler County United Way Board of Trustees. “Combining this vision with her experience, knowledge of the community, and passion for this work made her the ideal choice to lead Butler County United Way.”

Until she takes over later this month, Tipton will continue serving as senior vice president of community engagement for Butler County United Way. She has been on staff since 2013 working with partner agencies to ensure that measurable results and methods for driving those results were in place, according to a press release.

Most recently, she was instrumental in helping to formulate the organization’s three-year strategic plan along with board members, community members, partner agency leaders, and donors.

Tipton, 40, graduated from Hamilton High School in 1999 and from Wright State University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. A resident of Fairfield Twp., she and her husband Tim have three daughters, ages 7, 9, 12.

The girls are involved in numerous activities and while her family responsibilities keep her busy, Tipton said it’s also important she sets an example and is visible in the community.

Volunteerism is a focus area at the United Way and Tipton said that “I have to apply that in life as well.”

Throughout her career, Tipton has been involved in various boards and clubs including: Rotary Club of Hamilton, Butler County Head Start Policy Council, Greater Cincinnati Foundation Learning Links Grand Review Board, United Way Worldwide Impact for Change Committee, American Cancer Society Volunteer Leadership Council, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Hamilton Class of 2014, and West Chester Liberty Chamber of Commerce Leadership 21 Class of 2016.

Two years ago, she received the YWCA Outstanding Woman of Achievement Award, what she called “a humbling experience.”

Butler County United Way

Butler County United Way covers Fairfield, Hamilton, Liberty Twp., New Miami, Oxford, Ross, and West Chester.

Founded in 1920, it focuses on the building blocks for a good life: education, income stability and healthy lives.

The United Way believes a quality education is essential to getting a good job with health benefits. An income that can cover today’s needs and save for tomorrow solidifies a family’s foundation. Good health helps children succeed at school and adults succeed at work.

The goal is to see “change, grow and thrive” because of the work of the United Way. Funds that are generated are invested into initiatives that accomplish those goals.

SOURCE: Butler County United Way