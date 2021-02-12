Towne Mall master plan project continues as Middletown eyes adjacent property

Palenick said an amendment to that deal would add the 5.9-acre parcel northwest of the mall property, also owned by Ragheb. He said parcel is vacant and for sale.

He said the amendment will add $15,900 in costs for a total of $108,900.

He said the third partner and stakeholder in the process is the Warren County Port Authority, which sees the creation of significant investment in sales tax-producing activity. Officials said the port authority can assist with certain financing and economic development incentive tools as well as offering expertise in the sports and entertainment component of the planned redevelopment.