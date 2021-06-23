Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Kirby Cheong, 30, of Summit Point Drive in Miamisburg, was arrested in March 2020 in Montgomery County by U.S. Marshals for allegedly killing 23-year-old Katherine Lobono at her Fairfield residence on Oct. 1, 2019. He was charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

On Monday, Cheong pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and tampering with evidence. He faces a maximum of 22 1/2 years in prison. Prosecutors and the defense agreed to a minimum of 17 years in prison with no chance for judicial release. The trial was scheduled to begin next month.

Ohio Supreme Court rules armed teachers must have peace officer-level training in Madison schools case

FILE— In this file photo from Feb. 29, 2016, Butler County Sheriff Deputies stand on the scene at Madison Local Schools, in Madison Township in Butler County, Ohio, after a school shooting. After the 2016 shooting, a group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, June 23, 2021 that armed school employees must undergo an approved basic peace-officer-training program or have 20 years experience as a police officer. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Cara Owsley Credit: Cara Owsley

The Madison Schools parents who sued the district over armed staff are relieved the Ohio Supreme Court ruled extensive peace officer training is required, a decision that encompasses every school district statewide.

A group of parents sued Madison Schools in September 2018 seeking an injunction blocking the district from allowing teachers and other staff to carry guns without the training required of law enforcement officials — 728 hours versus the 24 hours the school has in its policy.

In a 4-3 decision issued this morning, the majority of the justices agreed state law requires advanced training before staff can carry concealed weapons on campus.

New restaurant and bourbon bar coming to Hamilton with Prohibition theme

This building, at 221 S. B St. in Hamilton, is being converted into Nic & Norm's Sidecar Bar, a Prohibition-style restaurant and bar, featuring bourbon and bacon-featured meals. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Nicci Meece, whose father once owned an Irish/German pub at 2nd and Chestnut streets a few decades ago, is creating a Hamilton restaurant and bourbon bar herself at 221 S. B Street. It will be called Nic & Norm’s Sidecar Bar, and will have a Prohibition theme.

Meece, who moved to Butler County at age 15 and graduated from Talawanda High School in 1992, is a building rehabber who had been looking for a good site for the restaurant for a couple of years.

She bought the B Street property from Matt Pater, who has restored the Arches Saloon at 233 S. B St., and had planned to create another establishment where Meece’s restaurant will be. But instead, he and other partners are creating another restaurant/bar/reception hall not far to the south along the Great Miami River in the former Knights of Columbus hall at 930 Pyramid Hill Blvd. It will be called Hamilton Landing.

New Lakota East High School principal named to replace official on administrative leave

Rob Burnside. CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The Lakota East High School principal vacancy created by the pending reassignment of the former principal who is on administrative leave has been filled, according to district officials.

In May, the Journal-News was the first to report Lakota East High School Principal Yejide Mack was ordered on paid leave by district officials.

Officials said a former Lakota East associate principal, Rob Burnside, will become Lakota East’s principal.

Middletown coffee shop to restart indoor service next week with grand re-opening

Customers sit at the counter at Triple Moon Coffee Company in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/2015

A popular Middletown coffee shop/restaurant will hold a grand re-opening Monday after offering no dine-in service since March 2020.

Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffee Company, 1100 Central Ave., said her business will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday. It was closed for two months at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, then offered drive-through service since.

Gibson said the drive-through will remain open.

“We wouldn’t have made it without the drive-through,” Gibson said. “The community rallied around us. They had our backs. They stuck by us. Their love and support has kept us going.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

VOA Museum to host Taps, Tastes and Tunes on Fourth of July weekend

The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Taps, Tastes and Tunes will be held at The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting over the Fourth of July weekend. The three-day festival will bring together a variety of food, beverages, and music that will be capped off with a fireworks celebration on Sunday night.

“The neat thing is this is going to be one of the first events where you can just get out, and there’s something for all ages. There will be rides or inflatables towards the east side of the building for the kids, and there will be a stage if you just want to hang out and listen to music. Obviously, there will be booths with food and drink as well as some crafts,” said Jack Dominic, executive director of the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.

Taps, Tastes and Tunes will begin on July 2 and run through July 4 at the National VOA Museum of Broadcasting. This is the third year for the annual event, which was previously held at the Streets of West Chester. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

