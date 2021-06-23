New restaurant and bourbon bar coming to Hamilton with Prohibition theme

This is the inside of the building at 221 S. B St. in Hamilton, which is being converted into Nic & Norm's Sidecar Bar, a Prohibition-style restaurant and bar, featuring bourbon and bacon-featured meals. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Meece’s life partner, Brad Reid, will be the restaurant’s general manager. They hope for an opening in the first quarter of 2022.

“We’re gearing more toward a bourbon-style bar,” with a number of meals that feature bacon because smoked meat and bourbon go well together, she said.

“It’s something we wanted to do for a while,” Meece said. “We just couldn’t find the right building, the right place,” she said. “To me, it’s like a tribute to my Dad (Norman Mize), who owned a bar around these parts,” she said. Her father was a quarterback for Hamilton High School and is in the school’s hall of fame.

The restaurant, which will seat 90, will have exposed brick and an industrial feel, including some industrial lights from the former Champion Paper mill. Within a few years, she hopes to add a cigar smoke-house in the back where people can enjoy cigars and bourbon.

“We’re trying to pull in a bunch of the history of Hamilton and bring it all in there,” Meece said. “It’s going to be very raw.”

Crews will be demolishing a barn and adding an extension to the back of the building. There also will be a 20-by-50-foot patio behind that for outdoor seating. The barn’s removal will make space for parking.

They recently bought a vintage motorcycle sidecar, and it will be displayed in front of the building. A sidecar also was a popular drink from the Prohibition era, she said.

This is the back of the building at 221 S. B St. in Hamilton, which is being converted into Nic & Norm's Sidecar Bar, a Prohibition-style restaurant and bar, featuring bourbon and bacon-featured meals. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

She’s thankful to Pater because it was through meeting him and his fiancee, Julie Ferguson, that the project’s location was found.

“I would love to see us revitalize that whole Rossville area,” Meece said, “especially that whole block that we’re on, just to make it a beautiful part of town again.”

“We’re trying to get some other people on board as well to keep moving forward, and keep buying buildings and refurbishing them.”

Another bourbon bar, Billy Yanks, may open in late July on Main Street.

The Billy Yanks bourbon bar on Main Street is nearing completion, with hopes of a late-July opening. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF