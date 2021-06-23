New Lakota East High School principal named to replace official on administrative leave

In a statement sent to Lakota East school families, staff and students, Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller, wrote: “Mr. Burnside has shared with us that his priorities for the new school year will focus on: Building a connected community; creating an energized, positive culture; empowering a diverse and personalized academic experience and communicating relentlessly with staff, students and families,” said Miller.

Earlier this month Miller said Mack would be reassigned to another position in the district.

Explore Lakota East principal on leave will be reassigned as district hires new principal

When Lakota Spokeswoman Betsy Fuller was asked Wednesday as to the status of Mack’s reassignment, she said: “With Dr. Mack still on administrative leave, I do not have any information to share at this time.”

Burnside, who will start his employment with Lakota on Aug. 1, did not respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment.

Mack was finishing up her first year as a principal of Lakota East, which is one of the largest high schools in Ohio, prior to being ordered on leave.

Miller’s statement concluded: “I want to thank you for your continued support of our district through a very challenging year. I am proud of our staff throughout Lakota whose dedication to our students made it possible for us to hold in-person school as well as offer a virtual learning option.”