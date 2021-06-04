Lakota East principal on leave will be reassigned as district hires new principal

Mack’s attorney, Kelly Mulloy Myers, did not respond to phone or email requests seeking comment.

Mack’s departure coincided with Lakota East’s preparations for its graduation ceremony last month. Under Mack’s supervision, the school had switched from its traditional, gender-specific cap and gown colors of black for boys and white for girls to all black for all students.

Miller later apologized in a message sent to Lakota East school parents and students for the change and said the traditional, gender-specific colors would be restored as was done prior to last month’s commencement ceremony.

As with Mack’s departure last month, Lakota officials again released no announcement Wednesday or Thursday to news media, nor posted any message on the district’s website pertaining to the status for the principal who oversaw a school of more than 2,600 students.

As of Thursday evening, Mack was still listed as principal on the Lakota East High School’s website staff directory.

Lakota East is one of the largest high schools in Ohio according to enrollment, and the Lakota school system, with 16,800 students, is the ninth-largest in the state.

A a review of Mack’s personnel file this week, there was no resignation letter from Mack nor any notation of a change in her employment status beyond the previously released May 4 district directive placing her on leave.

Miller said during his Wednesday online chat the advertisement for candidates for the Lakota East principal’s job was posted for “five or six days now and we’ll close that on Monday.”

“We’re getting some really good applicants on that,” Miller said.