Middletown coffee shop to restart indoor service next week with grand re-opening

A popular Middletown coffee shop/restaurant will hold a grand re-opening Monday after offering no dine-in service since March 2020.
Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffee Company, 1100 Central Ave., said her business will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday. It was closed for two months at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, then offered drive-through service since.
Gibson said the drive-through will remain open.
“We wouldn’t have made it without the drive-through,” Gibson said. “The community rallied around us. They had our backs. They stuck by us. Their love and support has kept us going.”
Triple Moon will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. She hopes to expand hours if she’s able to hire more employees.
Triple Moon opened in 2015.