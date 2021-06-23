VOA Museum to host Taps, Tastes and Tunes on Fourth of July weekend

There will be about a dozen food vendors on site with all different kinds of offerings, such as cheeseburgers, hot dogs and brats from American Grill and pizza from LaRosa’s to Lasagna and Penne Pasta from Gabby’s Café as well as Lobster Rolls from Lobsta Mobsta and more.

Bonbright Distributors will offer beverages to enjoy, along with favorites from local breweries including Fifty West Brewing Company and others. There will also be margaritas, bourbon slushies, lemonade, iced tea, and soft drinks available.

Taps, Tastes and Tunes will feature live entertainment all weekend with bands playing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Everyday People band will headline on Friday at 8 p.m. Hi Fi Honey will perform on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Party Town will take the stage at 6 p.m. and play until the fireworks start at around 10 p.m.

Additionally, The Artisan Market will feature several artisans and crafters to explore.

“Come on out and enjoy the music, the scenery, and enjoy the park,” Schall said.

From World War II through the Cold War, the Voice of America Bethany Relay Station in West Chester Twp. played a vital role in transmitting Voice of America broadcasts to people living in countries that lacked a free press. The Voice of America Bethany Relay Station operated from 1944 to 1994. It was decommissioned by the federal government in 1994. The iconic art deco building has been developed into the National VOA Museum of Broadcasting with support from the entire community.

“We still are one of the best kept secrets in the world, so anytime we can draw traffic to the facility it’s a good thing. And the museum will be open to 8 o’clock on each of the nights so people could choose to come to the event, and they can also visit the museum,” Dominic said.

The VOA Museum is typically open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. During the Taps, Tastes and Tunes event, the museum will be open until 8 p.m., nightly. Cost of admission to visit the museum is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and children under the age of 5 are free. A family rate is available for $30 for two adults and children from the same household. Group tours are also available.

Visitors can check out the control room and see how it operated, sending six different programs around the world in as many as 50 different languages. There is an extensive exhibit of Powel Crosley Jr. inventions and products, everything from his radios and refrigerators to his cars and airplanes. Another exhibit highlights the history of broadcasting in Cincinnati, showcasing prominent figures like Ruth Lyons.

The VOA Museum is located at 8070 Tylersville Road. Admission to Taps, Tastes and Tunes is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Hours are July 2 from 5 to 11 p.m., July 3 from noon to 11 p.m. and July 4 from noon to 9 p.m.

Weekend band line-up:

Friday, July 2

5-7:30 p.m. - Vinyl Countdown

8-11 p.m. - The Everyday People Band

Saturday, July 3

12-3:15 p.m. - Trailer Park Floosies

3:45-7:15 p.m. - Pandora Effect

7:45-11 p.m. - Hi Fi Honey

Sunday, July 4

12-2:30 p.m. - Model Behavior

3-5:30 p.m. - 3 Day Rule

6-10 p.m. - Party Town

10 p.m. – Fireworks presented by West Chester Twp.