Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Ronald E. Miller, 69, of Preble County Line Road in Madison Twp., is charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving three female victims who were between the ages of 5 and 14 at the time of the alleged crimes. Some of the charges are connected to crimes allegedly committed several years ago.

Butler County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said detectives received a complaint, served a search warrant at Miller’s house, questioned him, arrested him and booked him into the Middletown City Jail on Sunday.

‘These are real people’: Butler County restaurant workers see increase in tips during COVID-19

Hayley Moser makes a cosmopolitan for a customer at Putters Sports Grill on Cincinnati Dayton Road Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Restaurant employees have seen their hours cut during the coronavirus pandemic after Gov. Mike DeWine closed eateries to dining in, then initiated last-call and curfew rules in the next few months.

But there has been at least one bright spot for servers: They’re receiving larger tips thanks to the generosity of their customers.

While tipping typically isn’t discussed in the restaurant industry because wait staff doesn’t want to create animosity among co-workers, restaurant owners said they’ve heard the percentage of tips has increased. Instead of receiving 15 to 18 percent of the bill in tips, some customers are leaving 20 to 25 percent and higher.

Hero school custodian saves choking student’s life at Middletown elementary school

Amanda Elementary lead custodian Kim Deaton used her training from her former job as a EMT member to save a 5th-grade boy from choking to death on food in the school's cafeteria. Deaton responded quickly and is hailed as a hero for saving Cole Hanson Oliver. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A former emergency medical team worker who is now Amanda Elementary lead custodian in Middletown is being celebrating for saving a fifth-grader who was choking on a cheese stick.

Kim Deaton heard O’Brianah Moon scream out over the din of cafeteria noise during Thursday’s lunchtime, and the former emergency worker from Preble County recognized it was urgent.

She sprinted to Moon’s classmate Cole Hanson Oliver, whose face “was already past red,” she told the Journal-News.

Fairfield man charged after trailer stolen from Boy Scouts troop

Christopher Allen Monroe Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A Fairfield man has been charged after reportedly stealing a trailer that belonged to a Boy Scouts troop, a release from Fairfield Twp. Police reported.

He may also be tied to the theft of two other trailers.

The Boy Scouts troop’s leader reported the trailer stolen on Feb. 11 from the Redeemer Church parking lot located on Hamilton Middletown Road in Fairfield Twp., the release said. The trailer was found in a storage facility on Tylersville Road in Fairfield Twp. along with two other trailers that were reported stolen out of Miami Twp. and Forest Park.

Almost 600 Butler County vet records in limbo, benefits delayed

AmVets Post 1983 Joint Honoro Guard presented colors for the Butler County Veterans Service Commission annual Veteran of the Year award ceremony on Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Michael J. Cooligan Lodge at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Air Force veteran James Carl Lewis was the recipient this year. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County officials are outraged that almost 600 critical veterans personnel records have been in limbo since the National Personnel Records Center was essentially shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Records like proof a veteran was honorably discharged are required for veterans to receive medical benefits or military honors at their funerals. The records center in St. Louis, Missouri has been all but closed since last March.

The Butler County Veterans Service Commission has been waiting to receive almost 600 records so they can help about 350 veterans, according to Executive Director Mike Farmer. He has received about six records from the NPRC.

Butler County school leaders express concerns over long-term impact of pandemic

The annual West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance State of the Schools event was forced online this year due to the coronavirus and the pandemic also dominated the discussion. Local school and university leaders say they are worried about the long-term impact on career and learning opportunities for lower income and minority families. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Like most everything else under the coronavirus, the annual gathering of local school leaders for a “state of the schools” was dominated by the pandemic’s many impacts on area schools, universities and businesses.

“It has been a trying year,” said Butler Tech Superintendent Jon Graft during the online panel discussion sponsored this week by the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance.

“But at the same time I think it’s been a remarkable year when it comes to the connections we’ve made across multiple organizations. It’s a testament to all our teachers and staff and all our business partners … helping us open our campuses,” said Graft.

