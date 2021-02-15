Court docs: Former Madison Twp. fire chief accused of child sex crimes involving 3 victims

“We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved,” the department stated on its Facebook page.

It is the second time in less than a week that a former public safety official has been charged with sex crimes involving minors.

Danny L. Greene BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

On Wednesday, former longtime Trenton Police officer Danny L. Greene was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records. He was booked into the Butler County Jail on Wednesday night and remained behind bars on Monday afternoon.

Greene was indicted and booked into the jail with the spelling of his name as Danny L. Green. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said it was a mistake and will be corrected. The Butler County Jail log has been corrected.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to January 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

The charges allege the crimes occurred between Aug. 10, 2004, and Aug. 28, 2019, according to the indictment. Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said there are multiple victims known to Greene.