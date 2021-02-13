Fairfield man charged after trailer stolen from Boy Scout Troop

A Fairfield man has been charged after reportedly stealing a trailer that belonged to a Boy Scout Troop, a release from Fairfield Twp. Police reported. He may also be tied to the theft of two other trailers.
The Boy Scout Troop’s Leader reported the trailer stolen on Feb. 11 from the Redeemer Church parking lot located on Hamilton Middletown Road in Fairfield Twp., the release said. The trailer was found in a storage facility on Tylersville Road in Fairfield Twp. along with two other trailers that were reported stolen out of Miami Twp and Forest Park in Hamilton County. Christopher Monroe, 37, was reportedly arrested in connection with the theft of the trailers.
Monroe was charged with grand theft, breaking and entering and two counts of receiving stolen property. He is currently in Butler County Jail on these charges, as well as others out of Fairfield Municipal Court, the release said.
Monroe’s role in the theft of the other two trailers is unknown. If you have any additional information about these crimes, contact Fairfield Twp. detectives at (513) 785-1464 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.