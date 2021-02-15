‘These are real people’: Butler County restaurant workers see increase in tips during COVID-19

She said some of her young staff live paycheck-to-paycheck and the larger tips are “much appreciated.”

But nothing compares to what’s happening in Cincinnati restaurants and bars.

During the last month, more than $34,000 in tips have been left for restaurant workers by those who support the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University, cross-town rivals.

The “tip wars” apparently started Jan. 9 when a Xavier alum left a $1,000 tip on a $54.59 bill at Zip’s Cafe. The man wrote on his napkin: “Please share this tip with all of your employees as they work so hard and are dealing with COVID. Go Xavier!”

Not wanting to be outdone, two UC graduates left a $1,001 tip at Keystone Bar & Grill on Jan. 14.

“Bearcats up by 1!!” was written on the note.

Several other large tip totaling $34,252.06 have been left, according to media reports.

The largest tip reported was $2,500 left at Kirby’s in Loveland on Feb. 5 with just “GO UC!!!” written on the receipt.

Food and bar business employees have been “hit so hard” during the pandemic, said Homa Moheimani, spokeswoman for the Ohio Restaurant Association.

While she doesn’t have any data, she has heard from restaurant owners that customers are tipping more because they understand the struggles of the staff.

“People want to be generous,” she said. “They want to see their favorite places continue to thrive. We have the opportunity to do something good.”

She said restaurant workers are seen as family, friends and neighbors.

“These are real people,” she said.

She said the ORA estimates about 20 percent of Ohio restaurants and bars have permanently or temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The National Restaurant Association said the foodservice industry revenue losses surpassed $200 billion between March-September and was on track to lose $240 billion last year.