Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

According to a Monroe police report obtained by the Journal-News, police responded to Motel 75 on Garver Road about 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 on a report of a “possible abandoned baby.”

Warren County Coroner’s Investigator Doyle Burke said the fetus, a girl, was located in a trash can in one of the rooms. The mother had gone to an area hospital after a 911 call was placed.

READ THE FULL STORY

Residents criticize Middletown officials for response to police officer’s social media photos

Middletown City Council heard from residents who defended a city police officer who was investigated and cleared last month of posting social media photos displaying a hand sign.

The issue was raised at the Feb. 2 council meeting where the Rev. Dr. Celeste Didlick-Davis, president of the Middletown Area NAACP unit, raised concerns with council after learning about the social media photos. In the photos, the officer is displaying a hand sign used a children’s game but that has also been used to support white supremacy.

In two photos, the officer is making a gesture in the shape of an “OK” sign — with the thumb and index finder in a circle and other fingers straight — which some have used as a symbol of white supremacy.

READ THE FULL STORY

More Hamilton apartments now available on Main Street above coming-soon bar

Here's an image of a new apartment that's ready to lease above the soon-to-open Billy Yanks beer-and-burger bar on Main Street in Hamilton. PROVIDED

The Billy Yanks burger-and-beer bar may open by late April, but the six apartments in the two stories in the building above at 201 Main St. already are available to rent.

“We’re expecting our first tenant in about a week and a half,” said Matt Olliges of Cincinnati’s Vision Realty Group, the building’s developer. “We’re excited. We’ve been working on that for about a year, so we’re happy to start seeing everything come to life.”

The other five apartments are still available, he said. The pet-friendly units range between $1,100 and $1,300 per month.

READ THE FULL STORY

Are you a donut expert? Butler County Donut Trail adds new campaign for its 13 stops

The Butler County Visitors Bureau recently unveiled the 2021 ‘Certified Donut Expert’ T-Shirt. CONTRIBUTED

Those who complete the Butler County Donut Trail in 2021 are now in for another treat by becoming a “Certified Donut Expert.”

Celebrating its sixth year of highlighting local donut shops, the Donut Trail has brought 26,000 people from all 50 states and 22 countries and $3.5 million in economic impact into Butler County. The Donut Trail continues to garner national recognition, including being featured in the spring 2020 edition of “Chevy New Roads Magazine.” It recently unveiled a new T-shirt that will celebrate the “Certified Donut Experts.”

Visitors can experience the Butler County Donut Trail by collecting stamps on an official passport. Once a patron completes the Donut Trail, each passport may be redeemed for a complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt. More than 400,000 passports have been distributed to date.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton using a new method to make street paving last longer

This section of Tylersville Road between Hamilton Enterprise Park Drive and Gateway Avenue is one if multiple roads scheduled to be paved in Hamilton in 2021. NIVK GRAHAM / STAFF

City crews in Hamilton have begun applying a product to city streets to make them last longer.

“In July, 2020, we began concentrating on street preservation, crack-sealing, seal-coating” and other methods of preserving streets, Public Works Director James Williams said. “The goal is to protect our newly paved streets as much as possible, and extend that useful life.”

The product, called Reclamite, is expected to make pavement last at least four to five more years, and in some cases longer.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Historic CSX train station in Hamilton: Readers share thoughts for its future

A pedestrian was struck this afternoon by a Hamilton train near the Martin Luther King and Pershing Avenue intersection, police said. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

The Journal-News recently asked readers to share their ideas for the future of the historic CSX train station in Hamilton.

Here are some of the comments we received:

READ THE FULL STORY