Investigation continues into baby found dead in a Monroe motel room trash can

According to a Monroe police report obtained by the Journal-News, police responded to Motel 75 on Garver Road about 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 on a report of a “possible abandoned baby.”

Warren County Coroner’s Investigator Doyle Burke said the fetus, a girl, was located in a trash can in one of the rooms. The mother had gone to an area hospital after a 911 call was placed.