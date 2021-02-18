Are you a donut expert? Butler County Donut Trail adds new campaign for its 13 stops

“This year’s T-shirt is based on the idea that by the time you’ve visited 13 different donut shops, you’ve tasted all kinds of flavors, combinations and types of donuts, so we’d like to certify you as someone who is an expert in that area, and what a better way to do that than to feature it on the back of the T-shirt that you get at the end,” said Tracy Kocher, vice president of marketing and communications for Butler County Visitors Bureau.

The Donut Trail recently expanded to include the 13th shop, The Donut Dude in Liberty Twp. Glen Huey and his wife Laurie opened the shop in March 2020. The Donut Dude’s flavors range from old-fashioned donuts to more contemporary flavors, such as cereal and pie-flavored donuts like the popular Banana Cream Pie Donut.

“I often tell people that a donut is a canvas for creativity. There’s so many different types of flavors, combinations and styles of donuts that it’s very interesting, and it just puts a smile on people’s face,” Kocher said.

Each donut shop features their own specialties, such as the “Ugly” from Central Pastry Shop or a “Raspberry Cheesecake” donut from The Donut Spot. Jupiter Coffee & Donuts offers the “Miami Maple Merger” donut and Kelly’s Bakery features a “S’mores” donut, just to name a few. In 2020, more than 4,500 people completed the Donut Trail.

“Believe it or not, the busiest December that we’ve had in the last five years was the December of 2020, so it remains very popular,” Kocher said.

The Visitors Bureau started a new resource last year called the Donut Trail concierge’s line. Patrons can call (513) 860-0917 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and have questions answered or get help in planning a Donut Trail route.

In January, the Visitors Bureau started a Donut Trail TikTok, and their second video has accumulated more than 300,000 views.

Also new for 2021, the BCVB launched the Extra Sweet Savings Pass, a complementary digital program that encourages people to wear their Donut Trail t-shirt (any year) to participating businesses and redeem the special deals and discounts.

For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download a passport, go to BCDonutTrail.com.