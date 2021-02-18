Residents criticize Middletown officials for response to police officer’s social media photos

Keller II said “a couple of people apparently dug through the Facebook page of a good officer who happened to be a Trump supporter” and found he played the “circle game” and “blew into something it’s not.”

“I’ve been in this city for 42 years. Don’t you dare come into this city and start dividing and playing games,” he said.

Pastor Lamar Ferrell of Berachah Church and a volunteer police chaplain, said he has known the officer for 16 years. He said the officer was once in a fight with a white supremist and the officer sustained broken bones in the face while trying to help a woman of color.

He questioned why any organization “would attack those protect us and serve us.” Ferrell said the Division of Police has carried itself with dignity through troubled times, even in areas of race.

Ferrell added that one of the “A”s in NAACP stands for advancement.

“Let’s advance and move forward,” he said.

Councilwoman Ami Vitori said the issue “snowballed” before the city released the video.

“Our responsibility was to talk to the officer and give him the opportunity to clear his name, which is what we did,” she said. “I think the video was used to communicate that we heard the people’s concerns.”

Didlick-Davis said, “All we asked was for the city to investigate, We’re satisfied with the investigation. If they think we were attacking the officer, then they need to work on their listening skills.”

“I have a right to ask questions and he has right to do his thing,” she said. “People need to stop personalizing thing and need to stop talking at one another and start talking to each other.”