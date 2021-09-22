Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Marie Nelson ran a hair and beauty supply booth at Traders World Flea Market in Monroe and told her husband, a self-proclaimed “popcorn connoisseur,” he should open a popcorn booth.

The more she asked, the more he told her no.

Finally, he agreed. The Nelsons sold popcorn at the flea market for months and recently opened Nelson’s Popcorn Land in Fairfield.

Middletown school bus window shot with BB or pellet gun

Caption Buses line up to pick up students at Middletown High School Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Schools around the area are facing a shortage of bus drivers. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A school bus transporting several Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy students had its back window shot by a BB or pellet gun Tuesday afternoon, according to the Middletown City School District.

No one was hurt on the bus in the incident that was reported around 4:30 p.m., according to a police report. The bus driver told police she was traveling eastbound on Sixteenth Avenue near Vermont Street when students started screaming saying someone had thrown something at the bus.

The driver pulled over and checked the back of the bus. She found a hole partially in a window.

Food trailer introduces more customers to Jug burgers

The Jug food truck appears to be as popular as the restaurant.

The Jug, a Middletown landmark since 1932, opened a food truck and in the first two months, business has been brisk, said Donnie Osborne, who bought the Central Avenue restaurant in 2018.

The first event for the trailer was the Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival in Middletown, and Osborne said it has been used about three to four times a week.

911 caller: ‘Sounds like about 10 gunshots just went off’

Caption Fairfield Twp. Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in an early morning shooting that injured one man on Wildbranch Road. SUBMITTED

A man was injured and multiple residences were struck by gunfire early Tuesday in Fairfield Twp.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road at 12:26 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots heard. Officers found multiple residences in Tyler’s Creek Townhouse struck by bullets, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

A short time later, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment. Marcus Damon Allen, 24, of Wildbranch Road, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, according to police and the police report. No other victims or injuries were reported.

Agave & Rye has images of what its Hamilton restaurant/bar will look like

Caption This is what the Agave & Rye restaurant and family-friendly bar will look like, on the top, from Main Street, and the bottom, as seen from E Street. PROVIDED

The Agave & Rye family-friendly tequila and bourbon hall, featuring “epic tacos” and three pickleball courts, should open in June or July of 2022, company CEO Yavonne Sarber told the Journal-News.

The growing company recently released images of how the restaurant and bar will occupy a restored former service station and office building where Ritzi Body Shop used to be, and what it will look like.

The front building closest to Main Street — the old-style gasoline and service station — will house a vintage arcade. In front of that building will be an outdoor patio, part of which can be used even during cold weather.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend

Caption Just a few tickets are available for Saturday night’s ghost hunt at the German Village Carriage House, 131 Village St., pictured here. PROVIDED

The 6th annual World’s Largest Ghost Hunt, usually based in Hamilton, this year will have its command center in the Conjuring House in Rhode Island, which inspired the film The Conjuring.

But there still will be five Butler County locations where people can participate, four in Hamilton and one in Middletown, when the event happens Saturday.

The event, which can be viewed online, or in person at some locations, will stream parts of paranormal investigations live from most of the 125 locations across 13 countries on six continents.

