911 caller: ‘Sounds like about 10 gunshots just went off’

Fairfield Twp. Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in an early morning shooting that injured one man on Wildbranch Road.
Fairfield Twp. Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in an early morning shooting that injured one man on Wildbranch Road.

By Lauren Pack
1 hour ago
Police say it’s not known how many shooters were involved, and they are continuing to investigate incident.

A man was injured and multiple residences were struck by gunfire early Tuesday in Fairfield Twp.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road at 12:26 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots heard. Officers found multiple residences in Tyler’s Creek Townhouse struck by bullets, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

Fairfield Twp. Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in an early morning shooting that injured one man on Wildbranch Road. SUBMITTED
Fairfield Twp. Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in an early morning shooting that injured one man on Wildbranch Road. SUBMITTED

A short time later, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment. Marcus Damon Allen, 24, of Wildbranch Road, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, according to police and the police report. No other victims or injuries were reported.

Police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the parking area exiting onto Gateway Avenue. Police say at this time it is not known how many shooters were involved in the incident.

Dispatchers received six 911 calls from people who reported hearing rounds of gunfire, some said they heard 10 to 30 shots.

A caller speaking softly said “sounds like about 10 gunshots just went off. And then a car speeded out of the complex.”

The caller was afraid to look out the window but they said they could hear a girl screaming and crying.

“Somebody has been shot or something,” the caller said.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or call Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-887-5841.

