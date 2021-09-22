911 caller: ‘Sounds like about 10 gunshots just went off’

Dispatchers received six 911 calls from people who reported hearing rounds of gunfire, some said they heard 10 to 30 shots.

A caller speaking softly said “sounds like about 10 gunshots just went off. And then a car speeded out of the complex.”

The caller was afraid to look out the window but they said they could hear a girl screaming and crying.

“Somebody has been shot or something,” the caller said.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or call Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-887-5841.