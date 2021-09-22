‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend

Because Hamilton is her hometown, she wanted to make sure Hamilton “gets notice for doing this,” she said. “We may not be a castle, we may not be the pyramids, but we have four sites.”

Those four are the Butler County Historical Society; The Carriage House in the German Village neighborhood; the Drink Tavern; and the Alternative Path Coexist metaphysical shop.

The Middletown location will be Poasttown Elementary School, which Schmidt said is famed for its hauntedness.

It’s free to watch online, except for some of the more exclusive locations, such as the pyramids and Bran Castle, which are all for $29.

Customized pages are located on www.NationalGhostHuntingDay.com’s website, showcasing over 100 historical locations.

People wanting to join the event at one of the local locations, where there may be a charge, can email info@nationalghosthuntingday.com.

“There are some places that don’t have Wi-Fi in a remote place,” said Bob Schmidt, Maria’s husband. “But that will be a big part of it, too. People can live, if they want to, or they can go back and view different ghost hunts around the world, after the fact.”

Events at The Carriage House, will be live-streamed at 9 p.m.

At the Drink Tavern, Hamiltucky Ghost Hunters will be present, showing its worldwide live stream at 11 p.m.

The event at the metaphysical shop will be at 7 p.m.

The event “is a celebration of historic preservation,” Maria Schmidt said. “These are all historic locations that are struggling to survive.”

Local author Shi O’Neill, who recently had her book “Haunted Hamilton, Ohio” published, will be signing the book at three Hamilton locations: The Carriage House, the Drink Tavern and the Butler County Historical Society.

“I didn’t used to be a believer, but I’ve experienced things and seen things, that I’m not a skeptic anymore,” O’Neill said. “So I’m kind of excited to see something really happen, which is what I would expect from one of these investigations.”

O’Neill also is looking forward to an explanation of the equipment used in ghost hunting.