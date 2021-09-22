New popcorn business offers 45 flavors, including birthday cake, maple bacon

Christopher Nelson finally listened to his wife.
Marie Nelson ran a hair and beauty supply booth at Traders World Flea Market in Monroe and told her husband, a self-proclaimed “popcorn connoisseur,” he should open a popcorn booth.
The more she asked, the more he told her no.
“I don’t want to do that,” he repeatedly told his wife.
Finally, he agreed. The Nelsons sold popcorn at the flea market for months and recently opened Nelson’s Popcorn Land in Fairfield.
Credit: Nick Graham
Christopher Nelson said he grew up in Chicago and was raised eating popcorn from Garrett Popcorn Shop, the Windy City’s equivalent to LaRosa’s in the Queen City.
“Everybody knows Garretts,” he said. “Everybody.”
The Nelsons will close the flea market booth next month and concentrate full-time on the Fairfield location, 5094 Pleasant Ave. His wife’s business, Marie’s Beauty Supply, is located a few doors down in the same shopping center.
Nelson’s Popcorn Land offers 45 diverse flavors and hopes to add 45 more before Christmas. He said the four most popular sellers are Chicago Mix (caramel and cheddar), Birthday Cake, Maple Bacon and Cinnamon Bun. He said customers are allowed to taste before they buy.
He offers six different size bags of popcorn that range from $3 to $40.
The Nelsons, who moved from Mason to Fairfield, are appreciative of the Butler County community in the last several weeks. He described business as “good” and getting better every day.
“If we have a good product,” he said, “they will support it.”
Credit: Nick Graham
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Nelson’s Popcorn Land
WHERE: 5094 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
PHONE: 219-814-6532