Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Acting on a tip, officers began digging early this morning in searching for William “Billy” DiSilvestro. They are also using cadaver dogs in the search. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is at the scene investigating. Investigators are focusing on a barn, according to witnesses

Debbie Estes, DiSilvestro’s mother, has made it her life’s work to find her son. She learned very early this morning of the activity in Ross Twp..

‘It’s tragic’: Police, coroner’s office still investigating fiery crash in Fairfield Twp.

Caption The driver of a van that crashed into a house and caught on fire is dead after they were unable to get out of the vehicle when it engulfed in flames on Sunday. LOT TAN / WCPO-TV

The Fairfield Twp. accident that resulted in a man’s death Sunday afternoon was “very traumatic,” said township police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

“It was a very disturbing and troubling scene,” he said. “It’s tragic. There are a lot of questions we’re looking into to try to answer. Maybe they’ll be answered, maybe they won’t. It just depends on what the coroner’s office can establish and what we can establish.”

The driver of a minivan crashed into a home on Drew Drive in Fairfield Twp., and the vehicle subsequently caught fire. The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle when it was engulfed in flames on Sunday.

Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown

Caption A man was shot in the face late Friday in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Police in Hamilton and Middletown are continuing to investigate separate shootings Friday in their cities.

Emergency crews responded at 11:39 p.m. to the 1800 block of South Breiel Boulevard on a report from two 911 callers that five to six shots been heard in the area. A third 911 caller said an ambulance was needed because his friend as hit in the face.

Officers found the victim, Diego Garcia, sitting on the couch with a bloody face. He had suffered a gunshot that went through his nose, according to the police report. Because of a language barrier, a friend translated for Garcia.

Miami University Art Museum hires new director who has worked around the world

Caption The College of Creative Arts at Miami University recently announced the appointment of Dr. John "Jack" Green as the new Director and Chief Curator of the Miami University Art Museum. CONTRIBUTED

The College of Creative Arts at Miami University recently announced the appointment of Dr. John “Jack” Green as the new director and chief curator of the Miami University Art Museum.

“What excites me most about my new position at the Miami University Art Museum is the opportunity to work with the museum staff, and to collaborate across the College of Creative Arts and Museums Miami Center to develop new exhibits, programs, and initiatives that will best serve the students, staff, faculty of the university, and the southwest Ohio community,” said Green.

Green comes to the Miami University Art Museum from the American Center of Research in Jordan, where he served as the associate director.

Hamilton agrees to economic development district with Ross Twp.: What it will mean

Caption Hamilton has voted to enter a Joint Economic Development District with Ross Township. If hotels are built on he lands in the designated properties, shown in pink, they must have a tax that benefits parking at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. The pink areas, created by the city, may not be exact. PROVIDED

The Ross Township trustees and Hamilton City Council have approved creation of a new economic-development area in Ross that will help the township be able to afford infrastructure improvements. Those improvements will be needed because of development that will happen because of Hamilton’s gigantic indoor sports complex expected to open early next year in Hamilton.

In creating “Ross-Hamilton Joint Economic Development District I,” the township and city agreed that if any hotels are created on the several properties included in the district, those hotels will be required to add a tax to rooms that will help finance parking areas for the $165 million Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill facility.

Those who work or live on the properties in the JEDD Ross-Hamilton JEDD will have to pay 2 percent income taxes, the same amount collected by in Hamilton. That will be the funding source for infrastructure improvements, such as new streets, sewers or utilities. Companies on those properties will pay net profits taxes.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fairfield native Carman ‘super excited’ to beat Steelers in first NFL start for Bengals

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) greets fans after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Bengals won 24-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Jackson Carman said his first start with the Cincinnati Bengals was “surreal,” especially given the circumstances surrounding it.

With right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo out because of a knee injury, the rookie second-round draft pick and Fairfield High School product got the start Sunday for his NFL offensive debut and helped the Bengals to a 24-10 win over the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. It was their first win in Pittsburgh since 2015 and most lopsided victory in the series since 1995.

“It was crazy,” Carman said Monday, noting his brother, a cousin and some friends were able to attend. “It was very surreal. It was good to be able to take everything in and good to see everybody and good to experience it and get the dub, so I was super excited. It was awesome.”

