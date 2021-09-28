journal-news logo
Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown

A man was shot in the face late Friday in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
A man was shot in the face late Friday in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Lauren Pack
20 minutes ago
No arrests have been made in separate incidents in Middletown, Hamilton.

Police in Hamilton and Middletown are continuing to investigate separate shootings Friday in their cities.

Emergency crews responded at 11:39 p.m. to the 1800 block of South Breiel Boulevard on a report from two 911 callers that five to six shots been heard in the area. A third 911 caller said an ambulance was needed because his friend as hit in the face.

Officers found the victim, Diego Garcia, sitting on the couch with a bloody face. He had suffered a gunshot that went through his nose, according to the police report. Because of a language barrier, a friend translated for Garcia.

Officers were told Garcia was outside talking on the phone when someone came up to him, he heard a “pop” and something struck him. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

There has been no arrest.

The Middletown High School football game scheduled to be played Friday night was moved to Colerain due to safety concerns following shooting incidents last week, one involving the wounding of teen brothers on Louis Place.

But Middletown Police Chief David Birk said Monday that the Friday night shooting is not related to the incidents last week.

Hamilton police received reports Friday morning of a man shot in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.

Officers responded to the scene about 10:40 a.m. and found an injured man who was actually shot in a residence on Ludlow Street.

Vincent Paul Tillery, 23, of Hamilton was found with a gunshot wound to upper left thigh. According to the report, Tillery said he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment

There has been no arrest, but police believed he was shot inside a residence.

