Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown

The Middletown High School football game scheduled to be played Friday night was moved to Colerain due to safety concerns following shooting incidents last week, one involving the wounding of teen brothers on Louis Place.

But Middletown Police Chief David Birk said Monday that the Friday night shooting is not related to the incidents last week.

Hamilton police received reports Friday morning of a man shot in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.

Officers responded to the scene about 10:40 a.m. and found an injured man who was actually shot in a residence on Ludlow Street.

Vincent Paul Tillery, 23, of Hamilton was found with a gunshot wound to upper left thigh. According to the report, Tillery said he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment

There has been no arrest, but police believed he was shot inside a residence.