Miami University Art Museum hires new director who has worked around the world

“I’m really happy to be here, and I have a lot of different experiences to share but also, it’s great to be at this wonderful museum at Miami University back in the university art museum sector,” Green said.

Green’s professional background is working in art and archeology museums. He started off doing research in a British museum with the Department of the Middle East, and he did his Ph.D. on a site in Jordan, where they have several collections. That led him to get a job at the Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archeology at the University of Oxford, where he became a curator for Ancient Near East.

“I was responsible for coming up with the galleries and doing the new displays for the Ashmolean Museum for their Ancient Near Eastern Art Collection, and that’s how I got into museums, professionally,” said Green.

He has also worked as a chief curator at the Oriental Institute Museum at the University of Chicago. That museum has a lot of different artifacts from all over the Middle East and North Africa.

“We were also doing a lot of collaborative work within the arts, across the universities, working with contemporary artists, and doing all kinds of things that were very collaborative and interdisciplinary,” Green said.

Another role he previously held was at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. There, he worked with collections, research and exhibitions in a senior administration role.

“The thing that attracted me to this position was, first of all, the opportunities that this museum provides for teaching and learning, and for the local community as well. Also, the size of this museum is perfect for me. I love the fact that we are a small-to-medium-sized museum, but really punching above its weight in terms of what it achieves and what it can deliver to the communities that it serves,” Green said.

Green was named the director in August after an extensive search and he assumed the leadership role from retiring MUAM director, Dr. Robert Wicks.