Tip leads to search for man missing for 10 years in Butler County

Debbie Winkler Estes sits on a bench with information about her son Billy DiSilvestro, who has been missing since 2011. Estes has become a supporter to many other local families who have loved ones that are missing. STAFF/FILE PHOTO
By Lauren Pack
39 minutes ago

Ross Twp. police are searching on Hamilton-Cleves Road this morning for the remains of a man missing for 10 years, according to police Chief Burt Roberts.

Acting on a tip, officers began digging early this morning in searching for for William “Billy” DiSilvestro. They are also using cadaver dogs in the search.

Debbie Estes, DiSilvestro’s mother, has made it her life’s work to find her son.

Explore2 Butler County mothers continue tireless searches for missing sons

It was bitter cold during the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2011, when “Billy D” left a Rossville neighborhood house after a party and was never seen again. DiSilvestro was 28 when he was last seen in the 200 block of Ross Avenue. He left his phone at a friend’s house and had no money, according to his family.

Detectives have followed multiple tips in their search for DiSilvestro. In July 2011, a rescue team spent two days searching murky canal water on Joe Nuxhall Boulevard. An inmate passed a tip that DiSilvestro had been killed, put in a barrel and thrown in the water. But the search only turned up hubcaps and discarded furniture.

Also in 2011, a retired Chicago police officer called detectives after seeing DiSilvestro’s face on a missing ad in a trade magazine. The man thought he saw DiSilvestro at a gas station between the Florida state line and Tampa, but he could not pinpoint the location.

In 2015, a tip led Butler County Sheriff’s detectives on a massive search, as they dug up a wooded area near New Miami in search of DiSilvestro. But after a five-hour hunt with cadaver dogs, no sign was found at the St. Clair Twp. location pointed out by a confidential informant.

In July, Butler County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Craft said detectives acted on a tip went to a location where someone found bones. Again, the lead turned up nothing.

