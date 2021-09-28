Hamilton agrees to economic development district with Ross Twp.: What it will mean

In creating “Ross-Hamilton Joint Economic Development District I,” the township and city agreed that if any hotels are created on the several properties included in the district, those hotels will be required to add a tax to rooms that will help finance parking areas for the $165 million Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill facility.

Those who work or live on the properties in the JEDD Ross-Hamilton JEDD will have to pay 2 percent income taxes, the same amount collected by in Hamilton. That will be the funding source for infrastructure improvements, such as new streets, sewers or utilities. Companies on those properties will pay net profits taxes.