59 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Charlie B. Glenn, 1050 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David M. Sandlin, 531 South 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry J. Grindle, 1831 Harvard, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of menacing and having physical control of vehicle while under influence.

Robert Oney, 2007 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, forgery, and receiving stolen property (direct).

Gary Wayne Hall, 1832 Woodlawn, Middletown; indicted on one count of burglary.

Timothy Scott Tipton, Jr., 25 Paddock Lane, Monroe; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Tristan P. Smith, 3265 Warfield Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone, vandalism, and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone.

Tonenisha Sharmika Cook, 2 Summit Ridge Court. Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jesica L. Cullom, 1408 Boyle Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, attempted aggravated vehicular assault (direct), attempted vehicular assault (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence, and resisting arrest.

Jonathon Gerome Wolfram, 37 Turner Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Melissa Erickson, 528 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs (direct).

Jerry L. Simpson, 909 Campbell Ave., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs (direct).

James R. Lipps, Jr., 816 Buckeye St., Alley, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Robert K. Davis, 715 Holbrook Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bret A. Kersey, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of attempted petty theft and aggravated menacing (direct).

Ambrose O’Doll IV, 1064 Park Lane, Apt. B, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of petty theft, public indecency, carrying concealed weapons (direct), and aggravated menacing (direct).

Cody D. Eacret, 1200 Parkview Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability.

Nathaniel Dorsey, 2940 Hackberry St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Terry Bush, 972 Heritage Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron Batchelor, 1109 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Akers, 2242 Venice Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault (direct), and one count each of vandalism, vandalism (direct), and assault.

Joseph Lauer, 1011 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to appear, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Deonte Smith, 830 Beech Ave., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Matthew C. Homan, 3756 E. Taylorschool Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Seath Alexander King, 616 Buena St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of robbery and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ramsen A. Michael, 1016 Seneca Road, Wilmette, Il.; indicted on one count each of possession of hashish (direct) and trafficking in hashish (direct).

Donnell Lane, 711 Ringer Road, Dayton; certified back to the lower court on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jeremy Jester, 1025 Brough Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Charles Lunsford, 941 St Clair Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of turn signal violation, and indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and failure to stop after an accident.

Joseph R. Goolsby, 509 S. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated arson.

Nicholas Michael Geasey, 271 Triple Crown Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of rape (direct) and sexual battery (direct).

Darrell A. Hempel, 4160 Wenbrook Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and two counts of rape (direct).

Melvin D. Wolf, 342 S. McKinley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James Eric Collins, 134 Beckett St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Bobbi Michele Moland, 3112 Roslyn Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tiffany Lynn Plowman, 2017 Pater Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ray Cortez Richardson, 807 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Charles W. Spurlock, Jr., 4307 Cherry Ridge Road, Oak Hill; indicted on one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), interference with custody (direct), and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brian Z. Bowling, 307 N. Main St., Seven Mile; indicted on one count each of assault and disorderly conduct.

Clinton Ned Strunk, 142 Azure View Court, Maineville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Crystal R. Polley, 216 Roberts Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kenneth Nichols, 659 Foster Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Mary Ann Clark, 1073 Park Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kamran Aliyev, 517 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Tyrece Edward Malik Colson, 807 17th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Christopher Michael Haney, 778 Linden Creek, Morrow; indicted on one count of theft.

Joseph Michael Stevens, 92 Second St., Clarksville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Cameron Henderson, 9594 Snider Road, Mason; indicted on six counts of felonious assault, and one count each of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, and contributing to a unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Jordan Charles Hamby-Thompson, 5291 Tinch Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Derron M. Chamberlain, 4857 Todd Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

Christopher Albert Felber, 2576 Omaha Court, Morrow; indicted on one count each of passing bad checks and grand theft.

Joshua Patrick, 5 Meadowview Court, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Wayne Bennett, 129 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count of forgery.

Matthew Aardema, 9426 Cardinal View Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Dwayne Maye, 2125 Tracey Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, attempt to commit an offense, and criminal trespass.

Dana Vincent Lindsey, 211 S. Wilkinson St., Apt. 908, Dayton; indicted on one count each of forgery, theft, and attempt to commit an offense.

Mark R. Sylvester, 1446 Settle St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kyle Honious, 5285 Lamme Road, Moraine; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Joseph Overberg, 869 Locust Corner Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.