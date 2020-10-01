Men indicted for murder in alleged burglary that turned fatal in Middletown

Jonathan Oatneal, 23, and Andrew Roberts, 22, were each indicted Wednesday for murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. They both remain housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $750 bond each.

The indictments stem from an August incident during which the two and Oatneal’s brother, Joshua Oatneal, allegedly attempted to rob a man in the 2600 block of Aspen Drive. The resident shot and killed Joshua Oatneal in the incident.