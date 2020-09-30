Judge: Cincinnati priest’s $5M bond is ‘staggering,’ but won’t be lowered

“Mr. Drew is fully prepared to do whatever is necessary in order to secure his release on a reasonable bond,” wrote Moermond in his request for reconsideration by the appeals court.

Drew, 59, is charged with nine counts of rape for allegedly assaulting an altar boy, repeatedly, from 1988 to 1991.

According to a Green Township Police incident report, the alleged victim said he was in the fourth grade when Drew began raping him.

At the time, Drew was St. Jude’s musical director, but was not an ordained priest.

After repeated complaints about Drew’s conduct around boys in recent years, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in July 2019 removed him from St. Ignatius of Loyola, where he had been pastor for one year.

The archdiocese said none of those previous complaints about Drew involved illegal conduct.

Drew’s next court hearing is scheduled for October 6.