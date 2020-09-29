2 men facing charges after incident at Middletown McDonald’s that injured officer

Explore Man facing felony charges for fatal Hamilton crash that involved vehicle into pole

French received a minor back injury while attempting to remove Saunders, Quinlivan said. French was taken to a hospital, treated and released and is back to work.

Saunders, 41, of the 700 block of Weeping Willow Drive in Hamilton, was charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, and resisting arrest, obstructing official business and two traffic violations.

He was released on his own recognizance and placed on pre-trial release following arraignment Monday in Middletown Municipal Court. Saunders is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.

Eversole, 30, of Hamilton, was charged with obstructing official business, a misdemeanor, and a BCSO warrant. He was released on his own recognizance on Saturday.