2 men facing charges after incident at Middletown McDonald’s that injured officer

Two men are facing charges after an incident at a Breiel Boulevard restaurant Saturday that injured a Middletown police officer.
Officers were called to McDonald’s on Breiel about 10 a.m. when employees reported a possible intoxicated driver blocking one of the drive-thru lanes, according to Shelby Quinlivan, city spokeswoman.
When Officer Becki French arrived, she tried to remove one of two people in the car. According to police, Andrew Saunders, the driver of the vehicle, refused to get out.
As officers were talking to Saunders, he made several movements into the vehicle and was given commands by officers to stop. Officers then had to remove Saunders from the vehicle where he was placed under arrest. Saunders attempted to eat several baggies of an unknown substance, according to police.
While officers were placing Saunders under arrest, the passenger, John David Eversole, fled the scene but was located by other officers, according to police. Eversole had a warrant out for his arrest through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
French received a minor back injury while attempting to remove Saunders, Quinlivan said. French was taken to a hospital, treated and released and is back to work.
Saunders, 41, of the 700 block of Weeping Willow Drive in Hamilton, was charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, and resisting arrest, obstructing official business and two traffic violations.
He was released on his own recognizance and placed on pre-trial release following arraignment Monday in Middletown Municipal Court. Saunders is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.
Eversole, 30, of Hamilton, was charged with obstructing official business, a misdemeanor, and a BCSO warrant. He was released on his own recognizance on Saturday.