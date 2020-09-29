Police: 1 dead in Monroe double shooting, victim ID’d

One man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound from Monday’s double shooting in Monroe, police said today.
Police responded Monday to the 800 block of Riley Lane on a report of two men shot. One man, 52, called police to say his father had shot him and then shot himself.
Police said today that Robert Fischer, 76, of Minnesota, died from the apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the incident.
The latest update from Monroe police does not identify or give a status update for the second victim, who was found conscious with multiple gunshot wounds.
Fischer died at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and an autopsy was performed this morning at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. No results have been released.
In a 911 call obtained by the Journal-News, a man tells dispatchers, “I need help, I have been shot four times.”
The dispatcher asks, “Who shot you?”
The caller answers, “My father. He is in the living room with me. I can’t move, please hurry.”
He said his father shot himself. The man said he had not seen his father for five years.
“He came at the front door looking for me,” the man told dispatchers. Then he said his father told him he owed him money.
The man said he had been shot several times with a 9-millimeter gun in the arms and legs. At one point, he was able to get to the front door.
When police arrived, the man said his father had shot himself in the head.