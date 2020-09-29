Police: 1 dead in Monroe double shooting, victim ID’d

In a 911 call obtained by the Journal-News, a man tells dispatchers, “I need help, I have been shot four times.”

The dispatcher asks, “Who shot you?”

The caller answers, “My father. He is in the living room with me. I can’t move, please hurry.”

He said his father shot himself. The man said he had not seen his father for five years.

“He came at the front door looking for me,” the man told dispatchers. Then he said his father told him he owed him money.

The man said he had been shot several times with a 9-millimeter gun in the arms and legs. At one point, he was able to get to the front door.

When police arrived, the man said his father had shot himself in the head.