5 recent shootings connected to Butler County include officer shot, I-75 incident

Sept. 19: Butler County man charged for allegedly shooting woman while intoxicated

A Trenton man was charged with using weapons while intoxicated and having weapons under disability after he allegedly shot a woman in the leg.

Timothy McGlothin, 35, was charged with the third-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor, according to a report from the Trenton Police Department.

Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of West Home Avenue on a report of a gunshot wound. Officers found a trail of blood in the house that led to the kitchen, where they found the alleged victim, a 39-year-old female.

Warren County man who escaped after furlough for mother’s funeral gets 66 months in prison

McGlothin told officers the woman had fallen, but police told him they knew it was a gunshot wound. McGlothin told them the gun was back in the shed. Once McGlothin was placed in the police cruiser, paramedics treated the woman for her injuries, according to the report.

Sept. 11: Shooting and police chase in Hamilton led to 4 arrests, 1 victim

A shooting incident in Hamilton injured one and led to the arrest for four men, according to police.

A reported shooting at 2:09 p.m. in the area of Gordon Smith Boulevard began a chase that ended in a crash on Hamilton’s west side with suspect sprinting into a wooded area behind Brookwood Elementary School.

Officers were in the area when the report of shots fired went out and saw two suspect vehicles. One car was stopped, and another fled with police in pursuit. The vehicle crashed at the dead end on Brookwood Street behind the school, and two suspects fled on foot, according to police.

A K-9 Officer tracked the suspects hiding in the woods.

Aug. 31: Officials detail pursuit, gunfire exchange that left 2 injured, including Middletown officer

A Middletown police officer hit by gunfire following a chase from Middletown to Warren County.

Veteran Officer Dennis Jordan and a suspect, Christopher J. Hubbard, were shot shortly before 5 p.m. after a pursuit that began in Butler County and ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp.

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg and released form Atrium Medical Center less than 24 hours later.

Hubbard, 35, who was recently released from prison for a conviction for having weapons under disability, was shot multiple times and taken West Chester Hospital for treatment, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. He was then transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Jordan’s cruiser with K-9 officer Koda pulled up close to the wrecked suspect’s car, and bean bags were deployed to shoot out the windows.

Jones said once the suspect fired, five of his deputies returned fire, as did officials from other agencies.

Aug. 16: Man wanted in Middletown drive-by shooting

Natrone Cecil Kakari is accused of firing shots 2:30 a.m. Sunday from a car at a residence in the 1200 block of Baltimore Street. A male was shot in the leg and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Five 911 calls were placed by area residents reporting the rapid shots fired.

A woman told dispatchers that “I was laying in bed. Just heard three shots. Boom, boom, boom.”

A male caller screamed for the police, saying someone had shot at his house.

July 27: Man killed in I-75 shooting remembered as dedicated member of Middletown church

James L. Brown, who lived in Dayton and was active with his wife in Middletown’s Faith United Church, was shot and killed on July 27 near the Austin Landing exit on I-75.

Witness who called 911 reported the shooting as a drive-by with a vehicle pulling up and a person shooting out of the back into Brown’s vehicle.

Brown had been married to his wife, Evelyn, for more than 30 years, according to Foster-Turner, who lives in Middletown. Evelyn works in Franklin, and James ran JB’s One of Kind Collectibles at Trader’s World in Monroe on the weekends.

During the week, Brown scoured garage sales and thrift stores in the region looking for rare toys, antiques and collectibles to sell in his booth. His favorite was Star Wars memorabilia.

