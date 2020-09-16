New details: Shooting and police chase in Hamilton led to 4 arrests, 1 victim

A shooting incident Friday afternoon in Hamilton injured one and led to the arrest for four men, according to police.
A reported shooting at 2:09 p.m. in the area of Gordon Smith Boulevard began a chase that ended in a crash on Hamilton’s west side with suspect sprinting into a wooded area behind Brookwood Elementary School.
“Responding officers observed a fleeing suspect vehicle. The vehicle was pursued until crashing in neighborhood near Brookwood Elementary. Two suspects are in custody,” Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said through social media shortly after the incident.
This week, Bucheit said detectives are continuing to sort out the specifics, and more charges are possible.
Officers were in the area when the report of shots fired went out and saw two suspect vehicles. One car was stopped, and another fled with police in pursuit. The vehicle crashed at the dead end on Brookwood Street behind the school, and two suspects fled on foot, according to police.
“The officers did a great job of safeguarding the school,” Bucheit said.
A K-9 Officer tracked the suspects hiding in the woods.
All four suspects — Nathan Printup, 21; Darion Gilbert-Brown, 20; Darrell Anderson, 19 and Aquese Gilbert-Davis, 20 — were arrested on various charges.
Dajwaun James, 19, of Hamilton showed up at Fort Hamilton Hospital with a gunshot wound believed to have occurred during the shootout. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
“Let me be perfectly clear, this kind of gun violence may be on the rise in cities across our country, but we won’t stand for it in our community,” Bucheit. “From the first reports of gunfire until the last crime scene was processed, what I witnessed was an outstanding display of professionalism, heroism, and teamwork.
"Through a tremendous effort of officers from throughout the department, we succeeded in identifying all participants, getting two guns off the street, and bringing charges against four suspects.”