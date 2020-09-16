New details: Shooting and police chase in Hamilton led to 4 arrests, 1 victim

“The officers did a great job of safeguarding the school,” Bucheit said.

A K-9 Officer tracked the suspects hiding in the woods.

All four suspects — Nathan Printup, 21; Darion Gilbert-Brown, 20; Darrell Anderson, 19 and Aquese Gilbert-Davis, 20 — were arrested on various charges.

Dajwaun James, 19, of Hamilton showed up at Fort Hamilton Hospital with a gunshot wound believed to have occurred during the shootout. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

“Let me be perfectly clear, this kind of gun violence may be on the rise in cities across our country, but we won’t stand for it in our community,” Bucheit. “From the first reports of gunfire until the last crime scene was processed, what I witnessed was an outstanding display of professionalism, heroism, and teamwork.

"Through a tremendous effort of officers from throughout the department, we succeeded in identifying all participants, getting two guns off the street, and bringing charges against four suspects.”