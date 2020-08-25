Police looking for suspect in Middletown drive-by shooting

A male caller screamed for the police, saying someone had shot at his house.

“I need the police, My son’s been hit …. Somebody is shooting at my house, they just drove by twice … I just got shot at too,” the man said before telling the dispatcher he was going to get a weapon.

Two callers provided a description of the car involved and a direction of travel. One caller said the vehicle hit a car as it was driving away.

A Middletown patrol officer located a silver Dodge Magnum that matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the area shortly after the gunshots, but no one was inside, Birk said.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700, Option 0; or detective Brook McDonald at 425-7745. You can also send a private message on the department’s Facebook page.