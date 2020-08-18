Chief: Two weekend shootings in Middletown unrelated, witnesses refuse to cooperate

Then at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Middletown police were called to the 1200 block of Baltimore Street for a drive-by shooting with a subject shot in the leg. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital, police said.

Birk said witnesses to the shooting have not cooperated with the Middletown police investigation.

A Middletown patrol officer located a silver Dodge Magnum that matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the area shortly after the gunshots, but no one was inside, Birk said. Police are obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, he said.

Birk said he’s hoping Middletown City Council approves a $250,000 COPS grant at tonight’s meeting that would allow the city to hire two police officers for three years. The city would be responsible for the officers’ salaries after the grant ends.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings should call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.