Police: Butler County man charged for allegedly shooting woman while intoxicated

Timothy McGlothin, 35, of Trenton, was charged after he allegedly shot a woman in the leg, according to Trenton police. MIDDLETOWN CITY JAIL
News | 1 hour ago
By Rick McCrabb

TRENTON — A Trenton man was charged with using weapons while intoxicated and having weapons under disability after he allegedly shot a woman in the leg Saturday morning.

Timothy McGlothin, 35, was charged with the third-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor, according to a report from the Trenton Police Department.

Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of West Home Avenue on a report of a gunshot wound. Officers found a trail of blood in the house that led to the kitchen, where they found the alleged victim, a 39-year-old female.

McGlothin told officers the woman had fallen, but police told him they knew it was a gunshot wound. McGlothin told them the gun was back in the shed. Once McGlothin was placed in the police cruiser, paramedics treated the woman for her injuries, according to the report.

She was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

McGlothin’s preliminary hearing is set for Monday in Middletown Municipal Court and he remains in the city jail. He is being represented by Matthew Dixon, according to court records.

