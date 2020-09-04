45 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Brandon Spires, 295 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth Wayne Hunt Jr., 24 Morris Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael J. Banks, 318 N. Tenth St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs,

Jermasio A. Bradford, 905 S. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on nine counts of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), seven counts of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Elizabeth Amann, 330 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Ryan D. Tomlison, 912 Straight Creek Road, Waverly; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Jamaal Bradford, 905 S. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

William Anthony Bake, 208 Walnut St., College Corner; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jaron Darius Sutcliffe, 3553 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft by deception, theft (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Leota Francis Redmond, 6108 Roe St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and felonious assault (direct).

Michelle Barnett, 130 Valhalla Drive, Eaton; indicted on three counts of theft of drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Mercedes Minniefield, 220 Wayne Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Peters, 380 Legacy Way, Harrison; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jeremy A. Lane, 1419 Adams St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Randall W. Colwell, 1200 Golfclub 10 Ln., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

David Craig Long, 631 Symmes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, theft (direct), breaking and entering (direct), and misuse of credit cards.

Brian H. Piltz, 9111 Depalma, Colerain Twp.; indicted on one count of theft.

Randy Washington, 9102 Reading Road, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, and indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Fredy A. Lopez Ibarra, 787 Cedarhill Drive, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to stop after an accident, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, assured clear distance, and divided roadways.

Jeremy Alexander Lane, 1419 Adams St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (direct)

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Clarence Satchell, 835 Lancelot Drive, W. Carrollton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Joseph Evans, 4707 Glenshade Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Emmanuel Higiro, 2710 E. Tower Drive, Apt. 512, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jewan Witcher, 2668 W. North Bend Road, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Terrance Lomont Freeman, CRC; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Paul Edward Hormel Jr., 6501 Germantown Road, Apt. 47, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Allen Robert Meyers, 130 Barrington Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; OVI; and failure to stop after an accident.

Nicholas Evan Orr, 5669 Julia Kate Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and violating a protection order.

Justin Reece Smith, 238 Allen St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marvin Roy Mandelbaum, 483 Cambridge Court, Apt. A, Lebanon; indicted on seven counts each of tampering with records, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and forgery, and one count of identity fraud.

Anthony Booth, 1318 E. 25th Ave., Columbus; indicted on three counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

Donte Rush, 131 Anna St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Zackery Alan Setser, 134 Willard Ave., Carlisle; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Allan Eckman, 13 Edgecome Drive, Milford; indicted on one count each of forgery, receiving stolen property, and attempted theft from a person in a protected class.

Lindsey Rose Riehle, 3267 Ohio 133, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Williams T. Wright, II, 555 Mary Lane, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore Woman tells police she was held against her will at Miami fraternity house

Brittany Danielle Clark, 366 N. Section St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

O’Bryant Lamar Campbell, 2484 Aquarius Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jason Allen Newton, 5497 Mount Zion Road, Milford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Sexton, 921 Wilshire Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jennifer Bufler, 109 West Place, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Zachary M. Melton, 300 Courtland Drive, Apt. 4K, Monroe; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; OVI; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle Stapleton, 300 Courtland Drive, Apt. 4K, Monroe; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean M. Shelton, 242 S. Mary Ellen St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Michael Moubray, 10132 Ohio 350, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.