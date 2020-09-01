Man charged with shooting girlfriend in Middletown permitted to attend sister’s funeral after stabbing, fire

A teen facing felonious assault charges for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the pelvis was permitted to attend services Saturday for his slain sister.
Daniel Calhoun, 19, was arrested in June while hiding in the basement of the victim’s house in the 1300 block of Young Street in Middletown, according to police. Detectives had been looking for Calhoun since the May 14 shooting incident involving a 17-year-old girl.
Calhoun is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
On Friday, Calhoun was granted a furlough by Magistrate Harold Matthew Reed for one hour to attend the visitation for his sister Jamaka Calhoun, who was stabbed to death in her Lind Street home on Aug. 14.
Daniel Calhoun was escorted by a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy to Faith Fellowship Ministries on South Main Street for the visitation.
The 28-year-old woman’s house was set on fire after she was fatally stabbed, according to police and prosecutors.
Anson Pride, 41, is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence in the death of Jamaka Calhoun.
Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said deputies do similar escorts about 10 to 15 times a year, and the inmates are usually allowed to say their goodbyes prior to the actual service so there is no interaction with others.
Daniel Calhoun is scheduled to be back in Butler County Common Pleas Court before Judge Noah Powers II this morning.