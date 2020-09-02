Can you help? Fairfield Twp. police looking for car connected to Sunday night shooting

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Township police say multiple gunshots were fired into a house on Red Coat Drive late night on Sunday, but no one was injured.
In addition to evidence recovered at the home in the 7400 block of Red Coat Drive, video footage was obtained of the vehicle fleeing the area. The vehicle is described as light-colored with a dark or black front passenger fender. The vehicle was last seen going east on Dust Commander Drive toward Morris Road.
Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said there were no reports of injuries.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Fairfield Twp. detectives section at 513-785-1463 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.