Trial begins for man accused in Hamilton fatal shooting

The trial of a man charged in a summer 2020 fatal Hamilton shooting began Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for fatally shooting Darrian K. Shamel on June 2, 2020.
Wilson’s trial was originally scheduled for April 2021, but Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh continued it until July. The trial was continued two additional times, once at the request of the defense and the other by mutual agreement of the prosecution and defense.
He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton about 12:15 a.m. on June 2, 2020 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died.
Defense attorney Mary Martin filed a notice of alibi on Wilson’s behalf stating he was in Hamilton County at the time police say Wilson was shot and killed.
In the motion, Wilson said that at the time of Shamel’s slaying, he was at his home on Branch Court in Harrison with his brother, then a friend’s residence in Cincinnati, then back at his home with his brother after a stop on Robben Lane in Cincinnati.
In June, Martin also requested the trial be continued, stating an expert is needed to review the cellular phone data provided by the prosecution. The motion was granted.
“On its face this data appears to contain inconsistencies. This data was the used to create a map of the defendant’s location around the time of the offense,” Martin said in the motion. “More time is needed to secure an expert and allow them to conduct a thorough examination of the evidence.”
In September, prosecutors and the defense said through a joint motion to continue the trial that both were awaiting cell phone tower reports involving individuals involved in the case.
In the shooting incident, a woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.
“Someone just barged in and shot my son,” the caller said. “I need an ambulance right away.”
The trial is expected to continue through Friday.
