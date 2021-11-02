Trial begins for man accused in Hamilton fatal shooting

Defense attorney Mary Martin filed a notice of alibi on Wilson’s behalf stating he was in Hamilton County at the time police say Wilson was shot and killed.

In the motion, Wilson said that at the time of Shamel’s slaying, he was at his home on Branch Court in Harrison with his brother, then a friend’s residence in Cincinnati, then back at his home with his brother after a stop on Robben Lane in Cincinnati.

In June, Martin also requested the trial be continued, stating an expert is needed to review the cellular phone data provided by the prosecution. The motion was granted.

“On its face this data appears to contain inconsistencies. This data was the used to create a map of the defendant’s location around the time of the offense,” Martin said in the motion. “More time is needed to secure an expert and allow them to conduct a thorough examination of the evidence.”

In September, prosecutors and the defense said through a joint motion to continue the trial that both were awaiting cell phone tower reports involving individuals involved in the case.

In the shooting incident, a woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.

“Someone just barged in and shot my son,” the caller said. “I need an ambulance right away.”

The trial is expected to continue through Friday.