Hamilton murder trial continued until November for cell phone tower records

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh granted the continuance to Sept. 13.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense filed a joint motion to continue the trial because both are awaiting cell phone tower reports involving individuals in the case.

McElfresh continued the trial until Nov. 1.

Wilson is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton about 12:15 a.m. on June 2 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office said Shamel died of gunshot wounds.

Martin has also filed a notice of alibi on Wilson’s behalf stating his whereabouts at the time prosecutors and police say Shamel was shot and killed.

In the motion, Wilson said that at the time of Shamel’s slaying, he was at his home on Branch Court in Harrison with his brother, then a friend’s residence in Cincinnati, then back at his home with his brother after a stop on Robben Lane in Cincinnati.

In the shooting incident, a woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.

“Someone just barged in and shot my son,” the caller said. “I need an ambulance right away.”

When the dispatcher asked if he was conscious, the woman answered, “He is still breathing. He is gasping.”

As the dispatcher gathered information for police and paramedics on their way, the mother said while crying, “Darrian? Ma’am, he is gone. He’s gone.”