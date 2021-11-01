Case of former Trenton police officer indicted on child sex charges goes to trial in December

Danny L. Greene, 65, was indicted in February by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.