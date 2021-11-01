journal-news logo
Case of former Trenton police officer indicted on child sex charges goes to trial in December

Danny L. Greene
Danny L. Greene

By Lauren Pack
38 minutes ago

A trial that was scheduled to begin last week for a former Trenton police officer facing multiple sex charges involving children has been continued to later this year.

Danny L. Greene, 65, was indicted in February by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

The charges allege the crimes happened between Aug. 10, 2004 and Aug. 28, 2019, according to the indictment. Prosecutors say there are multiple victims whom Greene knew.

Greene has had several pretrial hearings in the past seven months. In May, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard set his trial for Oct. 25m but the trial date has been moved to Dec. 13.

Greene is free on $50,000 cash or surety bond. He is fitted with a GPS monitor and the judge told him not to have any contact with the victims, or anyone under the age of 18.

