Trial date set for Madison Twp. man accused of starting fatal arson fire

At the scene, Johnson told deputies he was smoking a cigar and laid it down on a roll of toilet paper, causing a fire.

Explore Teen sentenced to probation for starting huge Hamilton warehouse fire

Johnson made a statement that he would burn down the trailer if he was forced to move out, according to Sheriff’s detectives.

After three psychological evaluations, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey found Johnson competent to stand trial. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 24. Johnson is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

He remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Madison Twp. Fire Chief Kent Hall said last year firefighters had put out a blaze at the same trailer Aug. 12. During that fire, three trailer park employees pulled Johnson from inside the rear door and removed him from the trailer. He is the original owner of the trailer, according to fire officials.